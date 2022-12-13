Gogebic County Road Commission prepares for heavy snowfall

The Gogebic County Road Commission covers more than 900 miles of road. Parts of the county average more than 200 inches of snow each year.
One of three garages of trucks the commission has
One of three garages of trucks the commission has(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - As many brace for a winter storm in the U.P., county road commissions are preparing plow trucks.

The road commission has 30 staff members, including three spotters across the county when snow falls. The road commission said there are four priorities when plowing snow.

“Priority one is the state trunks, which is the most important to get them open,” said Barry Bolich, Gogebic County Road Commission manager. “We’ll even keep guys out all night to keep one lane open. The second priority would be primary roads coming into town to get people to school, work, things like that.”

Priority three is county roads with residential homes, and the fourth is logging roads and roads with camps and second homes. The Gogebic County Road Commission has the ability to build trucks in-house. Two more trucks will be added to the fleet by the new year.

