Forysth Snowmobile and ATV Club to host free safety course

Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - “Ride right” is an overall safety theme for many snowmobile groups including the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club. That includes wearing a helmet, riding sober, and riding on the right side of the trail at a safe speed. However, snowmobile experts say safety begins even before that.

“One of the biggest things that I think gets overlooked is to actually look in your owner’s manual,” said said Grovier from the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club. “There’s a pre-season checklist in there. It’s a good start if you just go through the owner’s manual, take a couple of minutes to look at it. Generally, that will get you out of a lot of trouble.”

Grovier says it’s important to keep safety first, whether a new rider or an experienced one.

“That’s the first thing that should be in your mind when you get here and the last probably when you leave,” Grovier added. “You’ve got to be safe. If you’re not safe, you get hurt. What good is that? Or you hurt somebody else? Or you damage property or you damage your sled?”

Registration is now open for a free safety class for ages 10 to 16. The class is on December 28 and is taught by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Another snowmobile expert, Laurie Van Damme says the class is very valuable.

“It’s extremely important,” Van Damme said. “We’ve had adults take our class and they can’t believe the stuff they’ve learned, so, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department does a fabulous job. We all think we know everything, well, it wouldn’t hurt to freshen up once in a while also.”

Van Damme also took a moment to share what drew her to snowmobiling in the first place.

“It’s amazing,” Van Damme said. “You just get out there and you feel good about everything--the fresh air, beautiful scenery. Every year, we make good friends with people and they come up the next year, and it’s a great family event too.”

Other safety tips include dressing appropriately for the weather, being informed about trails before you leave and letting someone know where you’ll be. The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is also looking for new members.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light

Latest News

NWS winter storm alerts taking effect Wednesday -- slushy roads, poor visibility, high winds.
Midweek mess: winter storm brings heavy rain, snow, gusty winds through Thursday
Brian Helfert (right) with his attorney, Trenton Stupak (left) in the courtroom.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy pleads no contest in criminal sexual conduct court case
Enrollment at Gogebic Community College is down 2.5 percent from fall 2021
UP Community Colleges react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
One of three garages of trucks the commission has
Gogebic County Road Commission prepares for heavy snowfall
Each bench is made up of 500 pounds of recycled plastic.
Crystal Falls Library receives recycled bench donation