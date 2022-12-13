Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy pleads no contest in criminal sexual conduct court case

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brian Helfert pleaded no contest in court Tuesday.

Helfert was scheduled for a jury trial for his charge of Attempted Assault to Commit Sexual Penetration.

The defense and prosecution came to a plea agreement ending the current and future trials. Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg says Helfert will serve a total of 25 months in jail, five years of probation and be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

“I decided, in my professional opinion and for the good of the community, to put this whole sad business to rest with the plea sentence/agreement,” said Rogg. “The court system is not ideally suited to achieving true justice for kids when they are forced to confront their perpetrators publicly.”

Defense Attorney Trenton Stupak says Tuesday’s outcome is a relief.

“Ultimately, any charge or charges that could have been brought or presently are being investigated will no longer be and my client will not have to face those charges,” said Stupak. “That really is the benefit and why he has relief in this resolution.”

This decision was supported by 41st Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind who says the outcome is “fair and reasonable.”

Helfert’s sentencing will be on March 6.

