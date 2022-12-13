Crystal Falls Library receives recycled bench donation

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Library received a recycled bench donation to put on display.

It’s a Trex Bench from the Iron County Plastic Film Recycling Center. Each bench is made up of 500 pounds of recycled plastic.

Seven benches have already been made, and once enough plastic is donated, an eighth will be made and given to the West Iron District Library. Staff said it is important to share these community projects.

“At the library, we always want to promote things that are sustainable, such as recycling. This is a great opportunity for us to show what recycling to do to all of our patrons and people who come into the library,” said Evelyn Gathu, Crystal Falls Library Director.

Gathu said the bench has already become a popular place to rest and read.

