Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
storm
Quiet today then winter storm later

Latest News

Spectrum will offer free internet for two months to students impacted by the coronavirus.
Spectrum internet outages seen in Upper Peninsula, other areas Tuesday
Superior Street house fire in Ishpeming
Monday night fire destroys Ishpeming residence
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission approves affordable housing property sale plan
The non-profit 31 Backpacks held its winter break Big Pack bagging event, with members and...
Volunteers assist nonprofit 31 Backpacks with Big Pack food bagging event in Hancock