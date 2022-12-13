Cleveland Cliffs announces price increase for select steel products

(Cleveland-Cliffs logo)
(Cleveland-Cliffs logo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Tuesday that it is increasing current spot market base prices for select steel products.

The corporation said the price for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products will increase by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders.

Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $750 per net ton. This additional price increase is in response to market feedback following the Company’s November price increase, as well as improving dynamics in the raw materials and distribution markets.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellet producer in North America.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

Latest News

UPHS-Marquette
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
As winter settles in the Upper Peninsula, respiratory illnesses including two strains of...
Respiratory illnesses spread across the Upper Peninsula as winter sets in
A festive runner gets ready for the 5K
Jingle Bell Fun Run races to Marquette
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree