Cleveland Cliffs announces price increase for select steel products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Tuesday that it is increasing current spot market base prices for select steel products.

The corporation said the price for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products will increase by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders.

Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $750 per net ton. This additional price increase is in response to market feedback following the Company’s November price increase, as well as improving dynamics in the raw materials and distribution markets.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellet producer in North America.

