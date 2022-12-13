Brookridge Heights to host holiday market

Brookridge Heights to host holiday market
Brookridge Heights to host holiday market(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will host a holiday market this weekend.

20 vendors from the Marquette area will pack the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers will find a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks can make their own holiday creations. There will also be food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.

Organizers say the free event is a “thank you” to the community.

“It’s free for the vendors to participate, it’s free to the public, it’s all on Brookridge Heights,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “It’s just our way of kicking off the holiday season and saying, ‘thank you’ for everything the community has done and wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday.”

Brookridge Heights’ holiday market will be this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
(Cleveland-Cliffs logo)
Cleveland Cliffs announces price increase for select steel products
As winter settles in the Upper Peninsula, respiratory illnesses including two strains of...
Respiratory illnesses spread across the Upper Peninsula as winter sets in