Brookridge Heights to host holiday market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will host a holiday market this weekend.

20 vendors from the Marquette area will pack the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers will find a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks can make their own holiday creations. There will also be food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.

Organizers say the free event is a “thank you” to the community.

“It’s free for the vendors to participate, it’s free to the public, it’s all on Brookridge Heights,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “It’s just our way of kicking off the holiday season and saying, ‘thank you’ for everything the community has done and wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday.”

Brookridge Heights’ holiday market will be this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

