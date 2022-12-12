Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette

The Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 has been helping withs Marquette County Toys for...
The Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 has been helping withs Marquette County Toys for Tots for over 30 years.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans from the Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 delivered a trailer full of toys to the Westwood Mall Monday afternoon.

The group has been helping for over 30 years. For 75 years Toys for Tots has made sure there are toys for everyone under the Christmas tree.

“It is tremendous and wonderful that we are able to do this,” Marquette County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracey Tippet said. “Without the help of the Salvation Army and Saint Vincent De Paul stores, we wouldn’t be able to hold our own distribution. For us just to be able to collect the toys and get them to those who are in need is a great goal.”

Tippett says the toys gathered on Monday are only half of the total so far.

“We collected between 6,000 and 8,000 toys this year,” Tippett said. “We didn’t really have to buy that many it is just the generosity of everything coming in and this is what you see.”

Marquette County Salvation Army Administrator Captain Matthew Darrow says toys for tots has a simple goal.

“Ultimately to bring hope to those who have no hope,” Darrow said. “To let them know there are people in their very own community who do care enough to go out and buy some brand-new clothes and brand-new toys to help make sure Christmas is special for someone else’s kids. Letting kids know that people do care.”

The group will continue to accept donations until Dec. 20 at any True North Federal Credit Union in Marquette County.

To make a donation to Toys for Tots or to learn more about the Salvation Army visit both of its websites.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
Marinette police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment
Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified
Swanson
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight giving season with annual Christmas event
storm
Quiet today then winter storm later
People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend

Latest News

TV6's Jerry Tudor talks to snowmobilers about safety tips ahead of a long, snowy season in...
'Ride right': experts share snowmobile safety tips
Third Coast Pizzeria
Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary
The library holds the event once a month during the school year.
Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury