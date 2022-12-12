Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans from the Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 delivered a trailer full of toys to the Westwood Mall Monday afternoon.

The group has been helping for over 30 years. For 75 years Toys for Tots has made sure there are toys for everyone under the Christmas tree.

“It is tremendous and wonderful that we are able to do this,” Marquette County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracey Tippet said. “Without the help of the Salvation Army and Saint Vincent De Paul stores, we wouldn’t be able to hold our own distribution. For us just to be able to collect the toys and get them to those who are in need is a great goal.”

Tippett says the toys gathered on Monday are only half of the total so far.

“We collected between 6,000 and 8,000 toys this year,” Tippett said. “We didn’t really have to buy that many it is just the generosity of everything coming in and this is what you see.”

Marquette County Salvation Army Administrator Captain Matthew Darrow says toys for tots has a simple goal.

“Ultimately to bring hope to those who have no hope,” Darrow said. “To let them know there are people in their very own community who do care enough to go out and buy some brand-new clothes and brand-new toys to help make sure Christmas is special for someone else’s kids. Letting kids know that people do care.”

The group will continue to accept donations until Dec. 20 at any True North Federal Credit Union in Marquette County.

To make a donation to Toys for Tots or to learn more about the Salvation Army visit both of its websites.

