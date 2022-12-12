Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment
Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified
Swanson
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event
Proposal 3
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
storm
Quiet today then winter storm later

Latest News

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Georgia’s secretary of state gets Trump probe subpoena from DOJ
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down
Some Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction.
Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia
The agreement was filed late last week at Tallahassee’s circuit court.
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
Some Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction.
Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia