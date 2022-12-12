The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila.

This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

