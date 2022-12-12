Right now is the right time to upgrade your skin

How GLOW Sculpting Spa can help you do just that... on Upper Michigan Today episode 181
Jamie Thayer of GLOW Sculpting Spa joins Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas.

Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy.

Plus... a polar bear at the Toledo Zoo gives birth to twin cubs and a study from the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute claims that yoga and stretching will lower your blood pressure.

New polar bear twins, favorite Christmas candy, and a yoga study.

And since winter isn’t going away any time soon... right now is the right time to think about upgrading your skin and skincare.

That’s what the owner of GLOW Sculpting Spa says.

Jamie Thayer says that in the winter our skin isn’t as exposed to sunlight or harsh UV rays, making it less sensitive to light treatments and skincare products.

Elizabeth Peterson talks about a laser facial treatment she received from GLOW Sculpting Spa.

GLOW Sculpting Spa is a full-service medical spa that specializes in the use of lasers, but Thayer says her services are about inward health, too.

Thayer couples her knowledge of exercise physiology and nutrition with the services she offers at her med spa.

She says her biggest winter skincare tip is to drink one more glass of water today than you did yesterday.

Jamie Thayer, the owner of GLOW Sculpting Spa, explains how she couples internal health with laser treatments at her med spa.

GLOW Sculpting Spa uses 9 different lasers for 20 different services including face mapping, which offer much insight into the health of your internal systems.

Jamie Thayer of GLOW Sculpting Spa says right now is the best time to think about and act on your updated skincare routine.

Visit glowmqt.com to see its full list of services, to book an appointment, or for a free consultation.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

