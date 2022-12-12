Quiet today then winter storm later

A robust storm system coupled with a mid-area of low-pressure digs through the area Wednesday through the weekend. This will initially bring a mixture on Wednesday with a transition to widespread wet heavy snow. It continues through Thursday. Accumulations will range from 6.0″ to around a foot by Thursday night. Southeasterly winds will become stronger on Wednesday with gusts around 40mph. Plan on hazardous road conditions along with blowing snow and limited road visibility at times. Lake effect snow develops behind the system by the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with isolated mixed precip

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, mild, and becoming breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mixture precipitation then transition to widespread wet heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Widespread wet snow and mixture during the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Scattered snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s and low 30s

Sunday: Light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.