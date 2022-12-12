Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library held an event Monday evening focused on supporting young authors and illustrators.

Kids from first grade through sixth worked on writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. At the end of the school year, the kids can add their finished works to the library.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehbord says there’s something she wants the kids to take away from the event.

“I hope that they are just inspired to keep writing and to keep drawing and see the value of books and the value of putting their own thoughts on paper and figuring out their own ideas,” Rehborg said. “I think those are all very important for kids.”

The event continues next school semester. To view upcoming Peter White Public Library events, visit its website.

