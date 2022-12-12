Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators

The library holds the event once a month during the school year.
The library holds the event once a month during the school year.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library held an event Monday evening focused on supporting young authors and illustrators.

Kids from first grade through sixth worked on writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. At the end of the school year, the kids can add their finished works to the library.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehbord says there’s something she wants the kids to take away from the event.

“I hope that they are just inspired to keep writing and to keep drawing and see the value of books and the value of putting their own thoughts on paper and figuring out their own ideas,” Rehborg said. “I think those are all very important for kids.”

The event continues next school semester. To view upcoming Peter White Public Library events, visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
Marinette police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment
Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified
Swanson
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight giving season with annual Christmas event
storm
Quiet today then winter storm later
People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend

Latest News

TV6's Jerry Tudor talks to snowmobilers about safety tips ahead of a long, snowy season in...
'Ride right': experts share snowmobile safety tips
Third Coast Pizzeria
Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
The Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 has been helping withs Marquette County Toys for...
Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette