Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury

A mostly cloudy start to the week in Upper Michigan with few to scattered flurries amidst lingering high pressure. But, a southwesterly jet draws in a moisture-rich and strong system from the Eastern Plains of Colorado towards the U.P. and Great Lakes Region midweek -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible Wednesday through Thursday. Midweek travel impacts include slushy/slippery road conditions, low visibility and windy conditions as southeast winds gust over 40 mph at times.

Following (slow) system passage late Friday is production of light to moderate lake effect snow for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s to Upper 20s (coldest inland east)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with few flurries; mixed rain and snow west late; breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; southeast winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow; accumulations can exceed 10″ for areas west by end of Thursday; east winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow;

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow showers; patchy blowing snow; northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving into the western counties late

>Highs: 20s

