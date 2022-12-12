Michigan gas price averages slide 20 cents

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas price averages have fallen another 20 cents over the last week.

Motorists are now paying an average of 48 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of regular gas, down three dollars from 2021′s highest price in November. Across the state, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.24 per gallon. The national average is slightly above that price at $3.28 per gallon.

Taking a look at gas price averages by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Houghton County has the highest average at $3.73 per gallon. Meantime, Delta County has the lowest average at $2.80 per gallon.

To find the lowest averages near you, click here.

