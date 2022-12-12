Michigan Elks Association donates over $14,000 to DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Elks Association presented a check of $14,255 to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Monday.

Home administrator Ron Oja said residents and staff are extremely thankful for the generous donation.

“It’s always humbling and it’s always special for us to receive any of these donations. It really shows the support we have out there in the community and that we’re extremely grateful for that support,” Oja said.

The donation will allow the home to purchase two bi-directional recumbent bikes, a shuttle mini-press and an adjustable therapy table, all of which will expand physical and occupational therapy services.

“It’s going to be another chance for us to enrich and fulfill their lives and get them back to their prior level of function that they experienced before,” Oja said.

Bob Wellman, the Michigan Elks Association veteran’s services representative, was the leader in determining high-priority needs for the veterans.

“Every member here in the home can use the physical therapy department. Not only just once in a while but daily. A lot of them use it twice a day outside of their therapy sessions,” Wellman said.

Michigan Elks Association President David Sladek said the money comes from the Elks National Foundation.

“For every dollar that we donate to the Elks National Foundation, we get $2.67 back so that money goes a long way towards our charities, and it comes from state trustees that disperse the money,” Sladek said.

Sladek said donating to the home goes along with a well-known elk’s saying which is “so long as there are veterans, the elks will never forget them.”

