Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service

The Lash Lounge will provide a free eyebrow tattoo service to someone who has lost their hair because of a medical condition
Stacy Burress of The Lash Lounge demonstrates her nano brow service on a client.
Stacy Burress of The Lash Lounge demonstrates her nano brow service on a client.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look.

The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service.

The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years.

The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this procedure and compares it to other permanent eyebrow services, such as powder brows and microblading.

Burress adds that while most people are eligible for this treatment, you should consult your doctor first if you have any skin conditions, are taking acne medications, or are going through chemotherapy.

The service is completed in two multi-hour sessions, requires minimal upkeep, and has a fast healing time.

Burress demonstrates the procedure and explains the benefits of this service.

Burress says it’s her personal and business mission to help people feel more confident.

The Lash Lounge is giving away a free nano brow service to someone who has lost their hair for medical reasons.

If you or someone you know would like to take advantage of this opportunity (valued at $660), message Stacy Burress on Facebook at The Lash Lounge or call the salon at (906) 273-2772.

The Lash Lounge also offers eyelash extensions and body waxing.

Do the volume of clients, Burress is only booking nano brow appointments over the phone.

The salon is located at 119 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

Michigan gas price averages slide 20 cents