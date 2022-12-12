Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents.

It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.

Marquette Co-op’s Outreach Director Sarah Monte said giving back during the holiday season is important.

“We think it’s important to call our attention to the Harbor House and their good work. And these women might need a little extra love with all the difficulties they’re facing this time of year. We’re looking forward to seeing people bringing in the nice items for them,” Monte said.

Collections end on Monday, Dec. 19.

