Marinette County Sheriff reflects on 38 years of service ahead of retirement

Sauve looks forward to hunting and fishing at his cabin, plus taking life at his own pace.
Service award gifted to Jerry Sauve during his last Wisconsin Sheriff's conference in December
Service award gifted to Jerry Sauve during his last Wisconsin Sheriff's conference in December(Jerry Sauve)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new sheriff will take over in Marinette County Jan. 2. Jerry Sauve has served in the position for the last 12 years; he is now retiring.

“I’ve got several grandchildren now. I really look forward to spending more time with them,” Sauve said.

The Marinette native joined the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1984 and has served the community ever since. Sauve said some cases he will always remember will be the Niagara swimmer shooting of 2008 and helping solve a double homicide cold case in 2019 after 43 years where two campers were killed.

“So many tragedies and different things,” Sauve said. “Our officer-involved shootings are always difficult to work through, but we came through those things.”

Despite the tragedies, the Northern Michigan University graduate said he has been able to do a lot of good for Marinette County.

“It has been an honor to serve, it truly has,” Sauve pauses, then continues. “When I got into this, I realized early on, this is an essential service occupation. People need us. When things are at their worst, on their worst days, we need to be at our best.”

Sauve looks forward to hunting and fishing at his cabin, plus taking life at his own pace. Sheriff-elect Randy Miller will replace him. Miller has served most of his 28-year career in Marinette County.

“I hope to be able to make a difference in our community like our Sheriff has now. I am excited for the challenge,” Miller said.

The transition has already begun as Sauve helps prepare Miller for a new era.

