LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells on Monday. This closing would help finance their lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Mid-Michigan.

The construction of the battery plant is already underway in Delta Township. With this new loan from the federal government, an additional 3,700 jobs will be available to people in the community. Construction for the plant is expected to be completed in 2024.

Following Monday’s announcement, U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor, Jennifer Granholm will be in Detroit to host a roundtable discussion on how to recruit and retain a diverse and skilled battery workforce.

The event starts at 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed live on WILX.com and on all streaming platforms.

