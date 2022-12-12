Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?

Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular.

There has been an increasing trend of healthier products being developed.

Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix.

Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley” and “Dark Chocolate Medley” have been increasingly popular.

Click here to visit Kar’s Nuts’ website.

Click here to visit Second Nature Granola’s website.

Michigan gas price averages slide 20 cents