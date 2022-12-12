Lady Norse gallop past Lancers

GRAYSLAKE, Il. (WLUC) - The Norse Women’s Basketball Team (4-4) got back to a .500 record with a decisive victory over the College of Lake County Lancers on Sunday afternoon. Bay took control early and did not look back, cruising to a 63-33 win on the road.

The Norse wasted no time seizing control of the matchup, rattling off ten points before the Lancers could find their feet. Amariona Humphrey (FR, Milwaukee, WI) was a big part of the early run as she knocked down a pair of three’s in the early going. Bay opened the game on a 21-3 run.

It looked as though the Lancers had some life in them to end the first, as they cut the lead to 11. The Norse had different plans, however. Bay put on a defensive clinic in the period. The Lancers turned the ball over six times, grabbed half as many rebounds as their guest, and missed on all nine of their attempts from the field. A lone free throw was the only mark they could make in the ten-minute frame, allowing the Norse to take a 39-11 lead into the second half.

The big lead allowed Bay to spread minutes around throughout the roster and work on different offensive looks and defensive schemes. The Norse led by as many as 33 points late in the third, but never really stretched it out, nor did Lake County find a way to make a run.

The Norse forced 22 turnovers in the game while only giving up the ball eight times. They grabbed 56 rebounds as a team, 24 of which were on the offensive end. That allowed Bay to shoot 72 times, while the Lancers only put up 49 attempts.

Tianna Taylor (SO, Gwinn, MI) got her first start of the year, and made sure she made the most of it. She ended her day with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Humphrey recorded a double-double, scoring a career-high 14 points to go with 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Alyssa Cretton (SO, Niagara, WI) added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Lancers were led by Brooke Bennett (SO, Madison, AL) who had nine points and six rebounds. Kloe Pulkstenis (FR, Libertyville, IL) also had nine points.

The Norse finish off the road trip in Milwaukee on Monday evening. They will tipoff against Milwaukee Area Technical College at 6 pm.

