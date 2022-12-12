Kuhn pours in 28 points as NMU dispatches LSSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn scored a season-high 28 points, while adding 12 rebounds and four assists to guide the Wildcats to a 72-64 victory over Lake Superior State on Sunday.

It was Kuhn’s third double-double of the season. She has now scored in double-figures in 10 of 11 contests this season and at least 18 in five straight. Mackenzie Holzwart (12), Alyssa Nimz (11), and Vivianne Jende (10) also reached double-figures for the ‘Cats. NMU (7-4, 3-1 GLIAC) shot 23-63 (36.5%) while LSSU (2-8, 1-3 GLIAC) went 20-53 (37.7%).

How It Happened The Wildcats started off the game with the tipoff where Mackenzie Holzwart got a layup to go to open the scoring. Alyssa Nimz kept the heat up, scoring five straight in the middle of the quarter, but an efficient Lakers squad rattled off the last nine of the quarter, leading NMU 22-13. After finding themselves in a double-digit hole at 25-15, Makaylee Kuhn and Alyssa Nimz aided the ‘Cats to six straight to pull back within four. Nimz ended up with nine in the opening half on 4-5 shooting to lead the ‘Cats, but with her side still trailing 31-28. Mattison Rayman scored 11 to pace the Lakers. Makaylee Kuhn pulled down 10 rebounds in the opening half and added seven points. LSSU’s Grace Bradford also did well on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds of her own.

When the second half was in full swing, the Lakers maintained their lead until a Kayla Tierney connection from beyond the arc pushed NMU ahead 36-33. Kuhn dominated the third quarter, scoring 10 points to help give NMU a 22-15 edge in the frame and a 50-45 lead heading to the final quarter. Kuhn and Ana Rhude put their two cents a minute and a half into the fourth and final quarter. Free throws for each raised the lead to nine at 54-45. Makaylee Kuhn went 9-11 from the free throw line as part of an 11-point final quarter and 28-point performance. Kuhn’s guidance propelled NMU to a 72-64 victory over the Lakers.

Postgame Notes

Makaylee Kuhn had a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds. She shot 8-15 from the floor and 12-14 from the free-throw line.

Mackenzie Holzwart (12), Alyssa Nimz (11), and Vivianne Jende (10) also reached double-figures for the ‘Cats.

NMU shot 23-63 (36.5%) and LSSU went 20-53 (37.7%).

The Lakers were more efficient from deep, hitting 8-18 (44.4%) to NMU’s 3-19 (15.8%).

The bench for the Wildcats came up big, scoring 23 points to just two for the Lakers.

Up Next You can find the Wildcats back in the Berry Events Center on December 17, when they will go up against the Illinois-Springfield.

