Huskies survive wild finsh to upend Bulldpgs

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Marcus Tomashek made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining and Michigan Tech held on to defeat Ferris State 69-68 inside SDC Gymnasium Sunday afternoon in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball. The Huskies snapped a seven-game losing streak and improved to 3-8 overall after shooting 50 percent as a team.

“That was an absolute war,” quipped head coach Josh Buettner. “We knew after the last foul that we could get the last shot so we held it for one. With how Marcus’s mind works offensively, I knew he would get a makeable shot off. He got fouled and it was awesome to see him step up at the line and make one for us. It’s a good win.”

The Huskies received 35 points off the bench and outscored the Bulldogs 33-29 in the second half after trailing at the midway point by three. Ferris State pulled down 40 rebounds, compared to 29 for Tech, but the Huskies made up ground by limiting their turnovers to 10. Freshmen Nate Abel provided a spark to open the second half after Josh Terrian took a charge. Soon after, fellow freshman Dan Gherezher showed off his athleticism in transition and finished with 12 points, tying Adam Hobson for a team-high.

Pete Calcaterra (11 points) and Tyler Robarge (10 points) also made it to double figures.

“I don’t know if there was one thing that was the difference,” Hobson said. “We just took out some of the plays and mental mistakes that lose you games. We still have some things we’d like to clean up, especially on the offensive boards but we competed really hard today and found a way to win.”

Ferris State (6-4, 2-2 GLIAC) shot 41-percent overall (26-63), including 25-percent (4-16) from beyond the arc. Vejas Grazulis and Ben Davidson posted 11 points apiece and Mykel Bingham marked a game-high nine rebounds. The Bulldogs committed 12 turnovers and passed eight assists.

“We’ve played a really difficult schedule so far and this was a game that some teams on a seven-game losing streak would go away, but our guys kept that belief and fought all the way to the end. I’m really proud of the effort.”

Though the Huskies have struggled on the road, they improved to 3-2 at SDC Gymnasium and are now 1-3 in conference matchups.

Tech heads to Kentucky Wesleyan for a non-conference affair on Monday, December 19 ahead of a 17-day Holiday break.

