Gogebic Range Trail Authority to open new snowmobile trail this week

Snowmobiling in the UP
Snowmobiling in the UP(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new section of Gogebic County Snowmobile Trail 2 could open as soon as Wednesday, according to the Gogebic Range Trail Authority and Snowmobile Club (GRTA).

The GRTA posted on Facebook that they began dozing the section of trail Monday morning within Gogebic County Road Commission property and the City of Wakefield property.

The new section of trail was proposed after Big Snow Resort — formerly Indianhead Ski Resort and Blackjack Ski Resort — closed snowmobile access to a portion of the trail that runs through its property, citing safety concerns.

After months of collaboration, however, between the GRTA, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), and multiple other agencies, a new snowmobile route between Wakefield and Bessemer was approved by the MDNR. The new route uses a significant portion of Old US-2, according to the MDNR, so snowmobilers should go at a safe speed and cooperate with motorists.

In addition to planning on opening the Trail 2 reroute by Wednesday, the GRTA said there may also be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning to celebrate. The ribbon cutting has not yet been confirmed. We will update this story as new details become available.

