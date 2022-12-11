Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - For years, the Swanson family has been giving back to the community with their Big Red Barn Christmas event at their property in Niagara, WI.

On Saturday, sounds of families talking and laughing could be heard all around the Swanson property.

General admission for this event was free, however, there were stores and a coffee shop where attendees could purchase items. In addition to the shops, there was also a tractor ride and pictures with Santa Claus.

Owners also said now there are some new additions.

“This year we expanded our game room, which is in the basement of the barn with ski ball machines, and we added a super truck ride,” said Co-Owner Peter Swanson.

The owners also said there are three attractions this year people seem to gravitate towards.

“Santa Claus in the loft or the barn and our train. We have a train that seats 20 people including adults, and this year we have super tuck rides that have been extremely popular,” said Co-Owner Brenda Swanson.

During the event, some families looked at possible trees to take home and Co-Owner Joey Swanson explained how they plant their Christmas trees.

“When you plant them for the first year to help service, we run a drip system to the trees we don’t practice that anymore we just kind of rely on mother nature to give us the moisture that we need for the trees,” said Joey Swanson.

Owners said the reason they have been doing this for so long is to help families find a tree and get in the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.