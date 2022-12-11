Snow showers this evening with isolated snow to follow

Throughout this evening expect roads to be on the snowier side. Snow showers will linger throughout the night but will slowly diminish by Sunday morning. After tonight snow will mostly be isolated in parts of the central and western counties. The next system to keep an eye on is for Wednesday that lasts into Friday. Mixed precipitation starts off on Wednesday and then transitions into snow by Wednesday evening.

Keep an eye on NWS alerts HERE.

Tonight: Snow showers to last throughout the U.P. diminishes by Sunday morning

>Lows: Mid to Low 20s; isolated High 10s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated rounds of snow in the west and central

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; small break from the snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: System from the SW that starts off with mixed precip but turns into snow

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precip and snow showers linger throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy; system snow transitions into lake effect snow

>Highs: 30

