Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend

People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee
People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade.

The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.

After the parade, the town lit the Christmas tree and Santa took pictures with families. City Manager Nate Heffron said this event benefits everyone.

“This is great for the holidays, this is great for our downtown, our downtown businesses for economic development. This is why we’re doing all this to make sure that folks here in Negaunee and around us can have fun,” Heffron said.

Heffron said planning for next year’s Tinseltown celebrations will start late next year.

