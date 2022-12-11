Mostly calm stretch before Wednesday snow and rain

Isolated snow showers will mostly affect our central counties for the next few days until our next big system on Wednesday. Conditions on Wednesday are shaping up to be a mix of rain and snow first and then transition into snow by Wednesday evening. The low pressure slowly makes its way more north so snow showers will linger throughout Thursday and Friday. Snowfall amounts are forecasted to be the highest in the southwestern portion of the U.P.

Keep an eye on NWS alerts HERE.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers in the central counties

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; calm conditions with occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread mixed precipitation that transitions into mostly snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; more snow showers and isolated mix throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy; light snow showers throughout

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Light snow showers in the morning

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.