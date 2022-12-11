Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event

Variety of options sold at Christmas Market at Westwood Mall
Variety of options sold at Christmas Market at Westwood Mall(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday.

The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.

Christmas Market’s Organizer Kathleen Blanchard said the event was the perfect time for holiday shopping.

“We have so many wonderful things, they’re all unique and one-of-a-kind. Anything from something that you maybe couldn’t get unless you had a catalog and you had to order online,” Blanchard said.

Planning for next year’s Christmas Market is set for the middle of next year.

