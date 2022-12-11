Florence County Library celebrates 14th annual train show

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, kids of all ages were invited to the Florence County Library to learn about collecting model trains.

During this event, there was also a raffle for a new toy train set. The set had a new Bluetooth feature added to the controls. The top prize that had all the kids’ attention was the Polar Express set.

Organizers said they love putting on this event.

“Over the years it’s just kind of grown. We collect trains all year. When they have a good sale, we are able to do a lot more with a lot less money,” said retired train enthusiast Donald Lison.

This event has been on pause for the past two years due to the pandemic. Organizers said they hope that moving forward this event continues to grow as it has been.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.