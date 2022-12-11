First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette

A dozen vendors show off their collections at Geeky Gumee on Sunday
A dozen vendors show off their collections at Geeky Gumee on Sunday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon.

From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.

While the event is an opportunity for gift ideas for the holidays, Forester said he was excited to see families come out this afternoon.

“We’re seeing kids come in buying stuff and the parents are equally as excited because it feels cool for them to see that generational pass happen from adult to kid. But also, if you’re just a fan of collecting things, this is a great place to come out and support your neighbor,” he said.

Forester said there are plans to possibly host an event like this next summer. Details for future events will be posted later next year.

