Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry

Community members gathered Sunday morning to help support the local food pantry.
Community members gathered Sunday morning to help support the local food pantry.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.

This is the 9th year the church has held a breakfast fundraiser for the local food pantry.

“We are really blessed to have the community come out and join us and our parishioners and all the people that helped put this on,” Fundraiser Chairperson Anthony Carobine said. “It is quite a bit of work, but it is a joy, and it is a pleasure to do it.”

Overall, the fundraiser is expected to raise about $3,000 for the pantry. Carobine says it is a good event for everyone involved.

“I think this is good in many ways, it is good for the people helping and it makes those who participate and work at the event feel good about doing something that helps a neighbor,” Carobine said.

To make a donation to a Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry near you visits its website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment
Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified
Money
Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
Proposal 3
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
The new RV and hotel site would be next to the Ojibwa Casino.
KBIC holds final meeting before votes on NMU Golf Course, casino hotel proposals
Alger County Animal Shelter's lease set to expire at the end of the month
Alger County Board does not renew shelter lease

Latest News

All the money raised until Dec. 13 will be matched by the credit union. So far it has raised...
Alpha Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Fortune Lake
People go through the tunnel of light in downtown Negaunee
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
Variety of options sold at Christmas Market at Westwood Mall
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
Swanson
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event