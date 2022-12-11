Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.

This is the 9th year the church has held a breakfast fundraiser for the local food pantry.

“We are really blessed to have the community come out and join us and our parishioners and all the people that helped put this on,” Fundraiser Chairperson Anthony Carobine said. “It is quite a bit of work, but it is a joy, and it is a pleasure to do it.”

Overall, the fundraiser is expected to raise about $3,000 for the pantry. Carobine says it is a good event for everyone involved.

“I think this is good in many ways, it is good for the people helping and it makes those who participate and work at the event feel good about doing something that helps a neighbor,” Carobine said.

To make a donation to a Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry near you visits its website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.