Alpha Brewing Company holds fundraiser for Fortune Lake

All the money raised until Dec. 13 will be matched by the credit union. So far it has raised over one $100,000.
All the money raised until Dec. 13 will be matched by the credit union. So far it has raised over one $100,000.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Brewing Company held its Brew with a Purpose fundraising event Sunday to help raise money for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.

The brewery sold pulled pork sandwiches, held a 50/50 raffle and a portion of all brewery sales went directly to the Fortune Lake fundraising campaign.

“We look at what our sales are, and we take the gross and give a percentage of that gross to whatever the fundraiser is for,” Alpha Brewing Company Partner Mike Bjork said. “For today it will go back to the Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp and it will be matched by the CoVantage Cares group. It is good and we always want to give back to the community.”

The camp was awarded a grant from CoVantage Credit Union for Giving Tuesday

All the money raised until Dec. 13 will be matched by the credit union. So far it has raised more than $100,000.

“To see the blessing around the entire area and to be able to give back and know that we are at $100,000,” CoVantage Credit Union Branch Manager Joseph Parker said. “We will be matching whatever is brought to us to give back to the community it is amazing.”

Fortune Lake Guest Coordinator Charlotte Strom says she is happy to see such a large community support.

“We have always known at camp that the community is really strong, and people love Fortune Lake and want to support that in any way they can,” Strom said. “The cool thing about this campaign is that it has shown that tenfold.”

Donations will be accepted until this Tuesday. To make a donation of your own to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp visit its website.

