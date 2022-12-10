MTU Nordic Ski Teams Open Season Saturday At The Salomon CXC Cup

The Huskies will compete in the skate sprint Saturday and the classic individual 7.5k Sunday.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Nordic Ski Teams open up their season this weekend (Dec. 10-11) competing in the Salomon CXC Cup at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in Duluth, Minnesota. The Salomon CXC Cup - Duluth is the season opener for the Central Collegiate Ski Association (CCSA) and a Junior National qualifier for the Midwest & Great Lakes Divisions. The Huskies will compete in the skate sprint Saturday and the classic individual 7.5k Sunday.

“We’ve set some fun performance and process goals for the season opener,” head coach Tom Monahan Smith said. “It is our first weekend that we get to compete as a team so certainly we want to compete with the intent of competing for the team and as a team.

“We are challenging our student-athletes to really set some outstanding performance goals for themselves and what we mean by that is seeking to achieve performance objectives that are independent of their competition.”

Saturday the men compete in the sprint races at 9:30 a.m. with the women to follow, quarterfinal races begin at noon. The distance races will begin on Sunday with the women racing in the 7.5k individual start at 10:30 a.m. with the men’s 7.5k individual start happening at 1 p.m.

Of note, all the times are Eastern although the races will be happening in Central time.

A full schedule and results can be found on the event website.

