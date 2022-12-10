Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A deadly shooting at Marinette apartment earlier this month was justified, police said Saturday.

According to the Marinette Police Department, officers responded on Dec. 1 to the Trolley Station Terrace Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette for a report of a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was found in the hallway of the apartment building with gunshot wounds and a knife in her hand with blood on it.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Police and first responders tried emergency live-saving measures when they arrived. Anderson was taken to Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area where she died from her injuries.

Dispatch received a second 911 call from 31-year-old Nicholas Smith. Smith reported that he had been stabbed and he thought he shot someone. Officers responded to his location. Smith was taken to Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area for treatment. He was then taken to the Marinette County Jail, pending the investigation.

The Marinette Police Department says its department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory Crime Scene Response Unit, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice all vigorously investigated this incident. Police call it a complex investigation involving all of law enforcement’s resources.

Through the course of the investigation, including crime scene processing, evidence collection, witness interviews, audio and video recordings, autopsy results and interviews with involved people, Marinette police determined the shooting was justified under Wisconsin law, and no charges will be filed against Smith at this time. Law enforcement says it will continue to investigate information that is brought forward. If anyone has information regarding this case, contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200.

Marinette police say there were children in the apartment at the time of the shooting and stabbing; however, they were not in the immediate area where the shooting and stabbing happened. They were unharmed and immediately removed from the scene. Police say they are now under the care of Marinette County Health & Human Services.

Marinette police say this was “a tragic incident for the entire community”. Police extend condolences to Anderson’s family and friends. Police say they appreciate the community’s support during this investigation.

