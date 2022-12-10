First ever Christmas Mini-Con event happening Saturday

Poster.
Poster.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center will host its first-ever Christmas Mini-Con event Saturday.

This event will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said this event is being done to try and get rid of all the pop culture items they have donated throughout the years. Organizers said they want this event to mirror the popular Comic-Con. Staff will also serve lunch that will feature two types of soup, sandwiches and homemade pasties as well as vendors.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Negaunee Senior Citizens Center Director Kristy Basolo-Malmsten. “I truly think there is. We have arts and crafts, we have pop culture things, but if people aren’t interested in that or aren’t interested in shopping, they can also look through the different collections. We have James Bond, we have Star Trek, Dukes of Hazzard, all types of different things or they can just come to have lunch with us.”

Downtown Negaunee will also be celebrating Tinseltown starting at 4 p.m. Other festivities include a parade, live music, cookie decorating, tree lighting and other fun activities.

