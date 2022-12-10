Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend.

The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.

“So many members of our community are impacted by crime in some way and in the moment when someone is going through a traumatic event the presence of a therapy dog is comforting,” said Sorensen.

Currently, the organization has two therapy dogs named Blue and Vera. Blue currently serves full-time in eight U.P. counties and, once old enough, Vera will work in Delta County. Sorensen also expressed that her puppies are full-time workers.

“Their drive to work has to be a lot higher than the typical therapy dog because they have to be able to handle the stress of ease when dealing with a lot of the high emotions,” said Sorensen.

Detective Sergeant Tabitha Marchese explained how therapy dogs can not only benefit children but also adults.

“A lot of adult victims also suffer from traumatic events and if we can have another resource like a dog that can help with comfort for that person and let them tell their story, we can help them get justice,” said Marchese.

The Jackson native talked about how this project is close to her heart, having benefited emotionally from a dog.

“I actually suffered through the suicide of my brother and my parents got me a dog to help me through that and helped immensely,” said Marchese.

The department said the overall purpose of this partnership is to help make the Criminal Justice process victim-centered.

