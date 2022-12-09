Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event.

Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms.

Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple cider, restaurant gift certificates and more will be available for purchase.

Donations are being accepted at the event for The Tree of Warmth and Giving. Any winter clothing items are accepted including, hats, gloves, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, blankets, or nonperishable food items.

The donations will be given to the Abundant Life Mission Family Homeless Shelter in Menominee and the Seventh Day Adventist Food Pantry in Escanaba.

The event is from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M CST and no reservations are required.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.