Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The CEO of Walmart said an increase in theft at the supermarket stores could lead to store locations closing and higher prices for items, according to a new report.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC the issue of theft in Walmart stores is higher than what it “has historically been.”

McMillion said the company has safety measures put in place at each location. He also said cooperating with local law enforcement is part of that equation.

McMillion said local jurisdictions may be required to step up in handling cases of shoplifting to prevent Walmart store closings and higher prices in the future.

“If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher and/or stores will close,” he told CNBC.

According to a 2015 Reuters report, Walmart loses $3 billion per year in U.S. revenue to theft by customers and employees.

Last month, CNBC reported that Target, another nationwide superstore, is also seeing an increase in shoplifting.

The CFO of Target, Michael Fiddelke, said theft has cost the company more than $400 million dollars in the current fiscal year, and that most shoplifting is organized retail theft.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
The new RV and hotel site would be next to the Ojibwa Casino.
KBIC holds final meeting before proposal vote
A Wisconsin family says they’re trying to make their 4-year-old daughter’s birthday special as...
Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah...
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC