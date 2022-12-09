Village of L’Anse to receive MDNR grant for Meadowbrook Arena ice rink improvements

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of L’Anse will receive $150,000 in grant funding for improvements to its Meadowbrook Arena.

The grant is part of nearly $2 million of funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) recreation passport grant program.

The money is being distributed across 14 counties in Michigan.

“We were one of two U.P communities to receive these dollars this year,” said Village of L’Anse manager Robert LaFave. “We feel very fortunate for that investment by the state and are looking forward to moving forward with the construction of that project.”

The other U.P county recipient was Delta County.

The village will use the grant to install new hockey boards and glass made to fit the arena. They will replace the current ones from the Lakeview Arena in Marquette that have been in use since the mid-1990′s.

“This is actually something that has been on the wish list of the community for quite a while,” continued LaFave. “This will set up the community for hockey and figure skating for decades to come.”

The Meadowbrook Arena is used for a variety of community events, including Saturday’s Light Up Baraga County event. It will feature a variety of different holiday-themed activities.

“Tomorrow, we have Santa at the fire hall starting at 2 p.m.,” added LaFave, “Followed by a parade that starts at 5:30. They’ll zoom through downtown, where we’ll get together at the community tree at the par, we’ll light that up, and then we’ll have free open skating at the ice rink to follow.”

For more information on the event, check out the Village of L’Anse Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.