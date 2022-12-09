UPEDA holds employee retention conference in Marquette

UPEDA conference
UPEDA conference(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Northern Center, nearly 50 U.P. leaders from various career sectors took part in an employee retention event Friday.

The conference was held by the Upper Peninsula Economic Development Alliance (UPEDA). Participants took part in presentations and panel discussions.

Sarah Lucas, director of the Office of Rural Development was the key speaker and focused on rural matters. Janie McNabb of Strategic Policy Associates gave a presentation on employee retention.

There was also a student panel discussion on retaining future leaders and young talent.

“Everyone is trying to hire, everyone is trying to keep their people so retaining that talent here in the Upper Peninsula is important to everyone for every sector across the community,” said Greater Munising Bay Partnership CEO Kathy Reynolds.

The UPEDA’s spring meeting is currently in the works.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Unsalted Goods
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Latest News

Photo courtesy of: Keweenaw Area Community Foundation
KCF awards Youth Advisory Council grants to Copper Country non-profits
Wilson Creek Cafe
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
Community Christmas Dinner
Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner
Janzen House
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”