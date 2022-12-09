UPEDA holds employee retention conference in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Northern Center, nearly 50 U.P. leaders from various career sectors took part in an employee retention event Friday.

The conference was held by the Upper Peninsula Economic Development Alliance (UPEDA). Participants took part in presentations and panel discussions.

Sarah Lucas, director of the Office of Rural Development was the key speaker and focused on rural matters. Janie McNabb of Strategic Policy Associates gave a presentation on employee retention.

There was also a student panel discussion on retaining future leaders and young talent.

“Everyone is trying to hire, everyone is trying to keep their people so retaining that talent here in the Upper Peninsula is important to everyone for every sector across the community,” said Greater Munising Bay Partnership CEO Kathy Reynolds.

The UPEDA’s spring meeting is currently in the works.

