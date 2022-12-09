Stay Well program supports people with SAD

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An estimated 3 million people tend to experience low moods and energy as winter days get shorter and darker.

The Stay Well program was initiated in 2020 to help people cope with the complexities of the pandemic. It continues to provide broad support for Michiganders to inspire wellness. People experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can join a free weekly Zoom meeting where a crisis counselor will lead a group activity before participants can share and discuss their experiences.

For some people, it can be difficult to initiate getting help. Doctors say this program makes it easy to get support.

“This is really low-barrier support,” said Dr. Deborah Pinals, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health and Forensic programs medical director. “It’s free, it’s clicks away on your laptop or on your computer. We would really like to encourage people to use this free resource and see what they can get out of it and just give it a try.”

To “be kind to your mind,” click here.

