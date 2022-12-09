Stay Well program supports people with SAD

Stay Well SAD support group
Stay Well SAD support group(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An estimated 3 million people tend to experience low moods and energy as winter days get shorter and darker.

The Stay Well program was initiated in 2020 to help people cope with the complexities of the pandemic. It continues to provide broad support for Michiganders to inspire wellness. People experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can join a free weekly Zoom meeting where a crisis counselor will lead a group activity before participants can share and discuss their experiences.

For some people, it can be difficult to initiate getting help. Doctors say this program makes it easy to get support.

“This is really low-barrier support,” said Dr. Deborah Pinals, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health and Forensic programs medical director. “It’s free, it’s clicks away on your laptop or on your computer. We would really like to encourage people to use this free resource and see what they can get out of it and just give it a try.”

To “be kind to your mind,” click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Unsalted Goods
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Latest News

Veterinary office
How to keep your pet safe and healthy this holiday season
North Elementary School 4th graders stand with their holiday banner for veterans
Dickinson County elementary students make holiday cards for veterans
Actors performing in front of an audience
Players de Noc performing two Christmas children’s plays
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 12/08/2022 2