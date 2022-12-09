A snow showery return this weekend
Light to occasionally moderate snowfall spreading over the U.P. Saturday - 1-3″ possible.
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.
High pressure maintains a pleasant weather hold over Upper Michigan Friday, though a portion of a Central Plains based system brings a wintry mix chance over the southern counties Friday afternoon before moving towards the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures trend around the seasonal average until a southwesterly jet brings milder air later next week, along with a potentially strong storm from the Eastern Plains of Colorado -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible next Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle (light ice accumulations); southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest inland)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; above seasonal temps
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon snow north
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and breezy
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; windy
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow over the north wind belts
>Highs: 30
