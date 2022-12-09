A snow showery return this weekend

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure maintains a pleasant weather hold over Upper Michigan Friday, though a portion of a Central Plains based system brings a wintry mix chance over the southern counties Friday afternoon before moving towards the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures trend around the seasonal average until a southwesterly jet brings milder air later next week, along with a potentially strong storm from the Eastern Plains of Colorado -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle (light ice accumulations); southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon snow north

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow over the north wind belts

>Highs: 30

