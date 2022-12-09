A snow showery return this weekend

Light to occasionally moderate snowfall spreading over the U.P. Saturday - 1-3″ possible.
Light to occasionally moderate snowfall spreading over the U.P. Saturday - 1-3″ possible.
Light to occasionally moderate snowfall spreading over the U.P. Saturday - 1-3″ possible.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure maintains a pleasant weather hold over Upper Michigan Friday, though a portion of a Central Plains based system brings a wintry mix chance over the southern counties Friday afternoon before moving towards the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures trend around the seasonal average until a southwesterly jet brings milder air later next week, along with a potentially strong storm from the Eastern Plains of Colorado -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle (light ice accumulations); southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon snow north

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow over the north wind belts

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Unsalted Goods
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Latest News

snow
Light snow this weekend
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 12/08/2022 2
Mix of sun and clouds Friday with rain/snow mix possible south -- before becoming widespread...
Another sunny autumn delight Friday before weekend snow
nice
Brief sunshine with a seasonal stretch