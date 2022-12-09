Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties.

This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties.

In a statement to TV6, the organization said:

“We are confident that the State Board of Canvassers will follow MCL 168.872 which indicates that there is probable cause to believe there is fraud, wrongdoing, or a violation of law that a mandatory duty is imparted on the County Board of Canvassers to investigate, and not impede their duty vested by state law.”

Kristi Dougan, a representative from the State Board of Canvassers, said there are a few steps involved in the process.

“The first step is to determine the security of the ballot containers that were brought here today, a check of the integrity of the ballot containers, and the check of the seals which were fixed on election day,” Dougan said.

Once the containers are checked, the physical ballots are examined.

“Then they determine recount ability in the second step, and they do a physical count on the number of ballots contained, and that physical count of voted ballots needs to match the number of names in the poll book or the number of ballots tabulated on election day,” Dougan said.

Then, ballots will be sorted and counted. During the recount, public participants from interested parties observed, including Reproductive Freedom For All, the Michigan Democratic Party, and Promote the Vote 2022.

Following the recount, each County Board of Canvassers will certify the results. Then they’ll be brought to Lansing for a final certification by the State Board of Canvassers.

The process is estimated to end on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.