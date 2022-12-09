Players de Noc performing two Christmas children’s plays

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Charlie Brown and Peter Pan are in Escanaba this weekend. Players de Noc is performing two children’s plays: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland.”

“We’re excited to have everybody in the audience be there to see us perform and hope they have a great time watching us,” said Karter Springstroh, who plays Peter Pan in “It’s a Wonderful Neverland.”

The cast has rehearsed for two months and even performed for elementary schools.

“We have 11 kids in our cast, and we all get along very well, and we have a lot of fun together,” said Easton Kositzky, who plays Linus in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

