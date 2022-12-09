Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church.
That’s where Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) held a fundraiser for community recovery.
Donations were accepted at the door and money raised from the event will directly benefit the GLRC and the Cedar Tree Institute.
“This is a great community event in terms of how to leverage a lot of support and awareness,” said GLRC CEO Greg Toutant. “Getting the word out that recovery matters and that the rebuilding process is a community effort.”
You can find recovery resources from GLRC or donate on its website.
