Longtime Marquette hockey staple being honored in 2nd annual tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tim “Mac” McIntosh’s legacy in the Marquette hockey community is being recognized this weekend with the second annual MAC Superior Shuffle Hockey Tournament.

McIntosh was the voice of Wildcat Hockey for 44 years and served as the Marquette Junior Hockey program director for 47.

When he passed away in 2021, the Holiday Tournament was renamed in Mac’s honor.

Event organizer Karla McCutcheon and hockey mom Amanda Patrick talk about Mac’s legacy and what it means to host this tournament.

The event will have raffle baskets and a weekend full of hockey.

Games begin with the 10U boys division at 10:30 on Friday morning at Lakeview Arena and will happen all weekend, with the final game on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Hockey fans will also have the chance to win holiday raffle baskets.

The hockey tournament is held in honor of Tim "Mac" Mcintosh.

You can learn more about the MAC Superior Shuffle and see the full lineup of games at www.mqthockey.org.

