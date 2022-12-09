Light snow this weekend

A small upper-level trough digs across the area this weekend. This will bring scattered light snow showers. It starts tomorrow around midday and through Sunday morning in the north. The temperatures will be mainly mild and above normal through next week. A system will track south of the U.P. next Wednesday through Friday. However, it’ll bring widespread wet heavy snow and mixture along with strong winds. This will lead to hazardous travel conditions. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy by the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy with widespread wet snow and mix

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Widespread snow and windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.