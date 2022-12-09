Licensee, broker, agent… What’s the difference?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Is there a major difference between a licensee, a broker, and an agent?

Stephanie Jones from Stephanie Sells explains that a realtor:

- Is licensed

- Is a member of the National Association of Realtors

A real estate sales person:

- Is licensed under a broker

- Is 18 years old or older

- Passes a 40 hour state approved class

- Passes a Michigan approved exam

An associate broker:

- Passes an 90 hour state approved class

- Has 9 civil rights hours

- Has 3 years of full time real estate experience

And a principal broker:

- Is the managing broker in the company

- Supervises agents

Asking about what license a broker holds is not a common question.

For more information about Stephanie Jones you can visit her Facebook or website.

