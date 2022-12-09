Licensee, broker, agent… What’s the difference?

What do these different titles mean in terms of qualification?
Home for sale sign.
Home for sale sign.(Pexels)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Is there a major difference between a licensee, a broker, and an agent?

Stephanie Jones from Stephanie Sells explains that a realtor:

- Is licensed

- Is a member of the National Association of Realtors

A real estate sales person:

- Is licensed under a broker

- Is 18 years old or older

- Passes a 40 hour state approved class

- Passes a Michigan approved exam

An associate broker:

- Passes an 90 hour state approved class

- Has 9 civil rights hours

- Has 3 years of full time real estate experience

And a principal broker:

- Is the managing broker in the company

- Supervises agents

Asking about what license a broker holds is not a common question.

For more information about Stephanie Jones you can visit her Facebook or website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in a pedestrian vs pickup hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed in Ishpeming hit-and-run on eve of Thanksgiving released
NMU offensive tackle declares for NFL draft
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
Handcuff graphic VNL
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
Unsalted Goods
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette

Latest News

Various trophies and awards are on display at the Lakeview Arena in honor of Tim McIntosh and...
Longtime Marquette hockey staple being honored in 2nd annual tournament
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 12/08/2022 2
UPPCO donated $10,000 for 2022.
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon
UPPCO donated $10,000 for 2022.
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon