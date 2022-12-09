Licensee, broker, agent… What’s the difference?
What do these different titles mean in terms of qualification?
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Is there a major difference between a licensee, a broker, and an agent?
Stephanie Jones from Stephanie Sells explains that a realtor:
- Is licensed
- Is a member of the National Association of Realtors
A real estate sales person:
- Is licensed under a broker
- Is 18 years old or older
- Passes a 40 hour state approved class
- Passes a Michigan approved exam
An associate broker:
- Passes an 90 hour state approved class
- Has 9 civil rights hours
- Has 3 years of full time real estate experience
And a principal broker:
- Is the managing broker in the company
- Supervises agents
For more information about Stephanie Jones you can visit her Facebook or website.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.